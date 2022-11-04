The Canberra Times
Over-the-top criticism of horse racing is not justified

By Letters to the Editor
Updated November 5 2022 - 6:22am, first published 5:30am
The horse racing industry has an excellent safety record when all the facts are taken into account. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

While I share Chris Doyle's (Letters, November 3) wowserism regarding "dressing up and drinking bubbles" and can only admire his boundless compassion for animals, the associated gambling supports an entire industry with huge logistics and has to be better than simply squandering money on pokies.

