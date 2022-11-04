With each confirmation and denial of reports about John Bateman's return to the NRL a dagger goes in and out of the hearts of Raiders fans.
If the former Green Machine hero is in fact on his way back to Australia, just three years after he bitterly departed Canberra claiming homesickness, that pill will be tough for the Raiders faithful to swallow.
Especially if he was to return to - of all places - the shambles of a club that is the Wests Tigers on a three-year deal, as it has been reported.
Not only that, he would be leaving his current club Wigan with two years left on his deal, meaning the Tigers would fork out the $250,000 transfer fee to secure his services.
Wigan have denied any approach by the Tigers for Bateman.
That's despite the star forward himself refusing to deny the rumours he had been openly discussing a move to Sydney while playing for England at the Rugby League World Cup.
In rugby league land where there's smoke there's usually fire, so the likelihood is Bateman is en route to the Tigers, teaming up with legendary former Raiders coach Tim Sheens, just in case this scenario wasn't spicy enough.
Can you imagine it? Next season a Sheens-coached Tigers with Bateman their star recruit, taking on a Ricky Stuart-coached Raiders.
It's a rugby league journalist's dream. Think of the talking points! But let's not get ahead of ourselves.
The reality of this move will cut deep for diehard Raiders supporters.
Bateman was a beloved member of the Canberra Raiders not that long ago.
The versatile Englishman brought to the club a winning mentality he applied to any role he needed to play under Stuart, and it was infectious among the team in his first year at the club.
The Dally M second-rower of the year was instrumental in Canberra's unforgettable charge to the 2019 NRL grand final. The Raiders nearly broke their 25-year premiership drought.
It wasn't to be and that was the beginning of the end of Bateman's brief journey in the capital.
The following year while battling a niggling shoulder injury toxic speculation about his future at the Raiders was rife. Rival clubs came circling, and the Raiders' offer to upgrade his contract was rejected.
In June the Raiders reluctantly announced they would release the Bradford product at the end of that season with a year remaining on his contract.
After falling just short of making another grand final, on his way out Bateman defended his decision to go to Wigan on a four-year deal amid accusations he was simply after more money. Homesickness and family were the explanations he stuck to.
READ MORE CANBERRA RAIDERS NEWS:
He didn't owe explanation to anyone, really, but that's what he put out there.
Bateman, like any rugby league player, is well within his rights to go wherever his rugby league talents can take him. He will no doubt have his family firmly in his thoughts when making those decisions.
But it doesn't change the fact if he does end up at Leichhardt, that will be a kick in the guts of Raiders fans that once adored him and only ever wanted to see him in green.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.