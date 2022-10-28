The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

NRL could turn to Canberra Stadium to solve FIFA Women's World Cup chaos

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
October 28 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Raiders want to host South Sydney and Parramatta next year. Picture by Keegan Carroll

World Cup chaos might force Sydney NRL clubs to bring home games to Canberra, while the Raiders might have to host a majority of theirs during the winter cold.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.