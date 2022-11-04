The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Ellicott remembered as the man who changed Canberra and 'revolutionised' sport

Karen Barlow
Chris Dutton
By Karen Barlow, and Chris Dutton
Updated November 4 2022 - 5:41pm, first published 3:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bob Ellicott was inducted into the sport Hall of Fame in 2016 for his work in creating the AIS. Picture supplied

Bob Ellicott is being remembered as the man who changed Canberra and revolutionised Australian sport after the former federal politician died earlier this week aged 95.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.