The Canberra Capitals suffered a brutal injury blow in their season-opening 105-85 defeat to the Bendigo Spirit at the National Convention Centre.
In her long-awaited return to the court after missing all of last season with an ACL injury, Gemma Potter was left screaming in agony just a minute before the end of the first quarter.
Potter got tangled up under the rim while driving to the basket. After the shot she had her right leg bend awkwardly on the way down under former Capitals star Kelsey Griffin.
Team medical staff rushed to the floor, as Potter's mum came down from the stands to comfort her daughter who was distraught in tears and clutching her knee.
"We can hold out hope until the scans," new Capitals head coach Kristen Veal said after the game of Potter's injury.
"We have an amazing doctor, so if she's feeling like it's down the lines of an ACL, then that's probably what it's going to be. If it's anything less than that we'll be cheering.
"It is heartbreaking. I've known Gemma for a long time and it's been injury after injury.
"The kid just needs a break."
It was a devastating early loss for the Capitals after Potter started the game alongside Dekeiya Cohen, Rae Burrell, Alex Bunton and Jade Melbourne.
The Capitals at first appeared to relish the added spice in this contest, with three former Canberra stars lining up for Bendigo, as well as former assistant Kennedy Kereama, who is now the Spirit's head coach.
The Capitals rebounded hard but there was a bit of rust to shake off in the first quarter on offence.
In a see-sawing affair Shaneice Swain (15 points, five rebounds, four assists) was a highlight, as was American import Dekeiya Cohen (17 points, 12 rebounds).
One third of the Capitals leadership group Melbourne (11 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals) was inspirational as ever.
Throughout the game the energetic guard displayed the confident and fearless aggression that she's made her trademark at both ends of the court.
The Spirit still had more finesse in attack though and took a 24-18 lead at the first break. Courtside Veal demanded a lift in defence, and Canberra certainly showed glimpses.
The trick was getting that sustained execution to limit Bendigo's Abbey Wehrung, Griffin and Alicia Froling who were causing plenty of headaches.
Some big plays by Swain and Cohen had the convention centre on their feet to end the half, but the Capitals still trailed by 14.
LA Sparks rookie and new recruit Rae Burrell (13 points, two rebounds, two assists) began the third quarter with a bang, draining a three to keep the momentum going and definitely looked more comfortable as the game went on.
The defensive pressure of the Spirit was unrelenting however, as the Capitals let points go begging.
Anneli Maley found her range, as did Griffin, with the Spirit exploiting the time they were given on deep attempts, stretching their lead to 18 points at the end of the third quarter.
The Capitals had an uplifting final quarter, perhaps boosted by Potter's return to the bench to cheer on her teammates, but the Spirit left the arena 20-point victors.
Canberra now face a short turnaround, travelling to Townsville on Saturday ahead of their Sunday afternoon clash against the Fire.
"I'm not actually sad about this loss," Veal said, upbeat about the positive flashes the team delivered despite a short pre-season together.
"I think this is the best thing that could happen to us.
"I'm actually stoked about some of the things we saw out there, and it highlighted some things that we need to improve on."
AT A GLANCE
WNBL round one: BENDIGO SPIRIT 105 (Kelsey Griffin 25, Abigail Wehrung 19, Alicia Froling 15) bt CANBERRA CAPITALS 85 (Dekeiya Cohen 17, Shaneice Swain 15, Brittany Smart 14) at National Convention Centre. Crowd: 1204.
