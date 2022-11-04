The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Capitals suffer devastating injury blow to Gemma Potter in season-opening loss to the Bendigo Spirit

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated November 4 2022 - 9:33pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Capitals star Gemma Potter went down with a leg injury in the first quarter. Picture by Elesa Kurtz.

The Canberra Capitals suffered a brutal injury blow in their season-opening 105-85 defeat to the Bendigo Spirit at the National Convention Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.