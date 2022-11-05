Police hold serious concerns for the welfare of an eight-year-old missing boy.
Pranav Vivekanandan is missing after the bodies of a woman and child, believed to be his mother and brother, were discovered in Yerrabi Pond on Saturday morning.
"While an extensive land and water search for Pranav has been underway since the discovery of two bodies in Yerrabi Pond this morning, police and family are issuing this plea in the event that he is alive and someone knows his whereabouts," ACT Policing said.
Pranav is described as being of Indian Sub-Continental appearance, about 110cm (3'7") tall, with short dark hair, and dark brown eyes. He may have been wearing an orange T-shirt and light-coloured shorts, and a jacket.
The cause and manner of the deaths is not known at this time.
Police efforts remain concentrated on the search for the second brother. Divers have been searching the water and other officers scouring the surrounding area since about 8am on Saturday.
The police were also using a drone to get a better view of the wider area.
Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Pranav is urged to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444. Please quote reference number P2114246.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
