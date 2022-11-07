The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

ANU research finds one in three Australians victims of a data breach in last year

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
November 8 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One in three, or 6.4 million, Australians were the victim of a data breach in the last 12 months, which was more than the amount of people experiencing other serious crimes in the last five years, according to new research.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.