The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT Health say there will be strong protections for personal information in digital health record

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated November 10 2022 - 11:53am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Health chief information officer Peter O'Halloran. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Outside companies have been appointed to break into the ACT's new digital health record system, as authorities say they are doing everything possible to ensure patients' personal information is protected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.