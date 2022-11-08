Young voices uplifting, even as the PM's absence disappoints

Chickens are roosting at the Australian War Memorial. Having correctly and courageously (if reluctantly) accepted that Frontier War needs to be recognised, the memorial now faces attack from ignorant and ungenerous conservatives, out of step with history or the nation's mood. They are using the same mendacious legalism it espoused for years trying to stop it doing the right thing. Rather than continue to shun its former critics, the memorial might now invite them to help it justify its new policy and refute its former inadequate ahistorical arguments. Those who have the memorial's best interests at heart can explain why the recognition of the Australian Wars is entirely in keeping with its character as the place where Australians remember Australia's wars.