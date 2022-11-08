The Canberra Times
Young voices uplifting, even as the PM's absence disappoints

By Letters to the Editor
November 9 2022 - 5:30am
Young voices must be heard on the climate crisis. Picture Shutterstock

I applaud Australian Community Media for their important 'Our Climate Future' series that amplifies the voices of young people by sharing their climate-related experiences, fears, and hopes ("Climate change is the burning issue", canberratimes.com.au, November 4).

