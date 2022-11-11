Let's face it, it's gentle "subversiveness" is part of its charm. Not that we ever noticed as kids. Watching it now, you notice how cheeky Hamblin in particular was, from his actions to the song Johnny Works with One Hammer, to wearing tails on the wrong side of his pants. Noni Hazelhurst even told him to keep his sausage to himself in one episode when they were eating a make-believe meal.