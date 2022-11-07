On day three of Senate estimates the Coalition is gearing up for an attack on Labor's first budget and its lack of cost-of-living measures for families.
Today's hearings will put officials from the Finance Department, Treasury, Communications Department, the AFP and a raft of agricultural agencies under the spotlight.
As Labor elsewhere in Parliament tries to push its legislation through the houses, in estimates on Tuesday it has the task of defending its October budget and restructures of the public service.
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' public service editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and has an interest in integrity, industrial relations and foreign affairs. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
