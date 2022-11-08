The Canberra Times
Defence investigation backs reports of China recruiting former ADF pilots

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
Updated November 9 2022 - 12:40pm, first published 9:10am
Defence Minister Richard Marles. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The Defence Department will review its foreign interference procedures after an investigation found "enough evidence" in claims that personnel were approached to provide military-related training to China.

