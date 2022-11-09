A 58-year-old woman has been arrested after blocking traffic on Northbourne Avenue on Monday morning.
The anti-fossil fuel protester was part of a demonstration by Stop Fossil Fuel Subsidies that blocked cars on the intersection with Rudd Street.
A protester climbed a ladder while others held banners along the road, preventing cars from crossing.
The group clashed with members of the public, visibly frustrated at being held up during the morning commute.
The woman was taken into custody when police forcibly removed the group just after 9am.
She has been granted bail and is scheduled to appear before the ACT courts on Friday.
Stop Fossil Fuel Subsidies is part of a global network called the A22 Network, which has been using art disruption tactics over the past few weeks.
The same group graffitied art at the National Gallery of Australia on Wednesday and glued themselves to the Suffragette's Exhibition at Parliament House last week.
The demonstrations have coincided with the COP27 talks in Egypt, as countries meet to discuss their emission reduction targets.
Carmen George, Stop Fossil Fuel subsidies spokesperson said time was running out and talking wasn't working.
"COP27 is happening right now, yet we still haven't implemented much needed actions from last year's COP26," she said.
"We are already at 1.5 degrees. This is a wake up call to all those at COP27 that big decisions need to be made and acted on immediately."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
