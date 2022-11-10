After a week of sunshine, rain is forecast to darken the sky over Canberra as a cold front brings the chance of severe thunderstorms over the coming days.
Canberrans were out in the sun, soaking up idyllic spring weather and enjoying temperatures of up to 22 degrees on Thursday.
However, the sun is not expected to stick around into the weekend. Incoming bad weather could bring strong wind gusts, heavy rain, storms and even hail.
Olenka Duma from the Bureau of Meteorology said the weekend weather would be impacted by a trough travelling over the ACT and NSW.
"It is expected to be quite a wet and stormy weekend for Canberra," she said.
"On Saturday, we are expecting a trough over inland New South Wales to bring generally showery and stormy weather over the Canberra area, with the possibility of sudden severe thunderstorms around the ACT.
"On Sunday, showers and the storm activity is expected to increase. We are expecting a very wet Sunday with the possibility of severe thunderstorms which may bring some heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts and potentially even some large hail."
The Bureau says a cold front, pushing across NSW will interact with the trough, and intensify thunderstorms on Sunday.
READ MORE:
Temperature-wise the weather is expected to remain warm with 26 degrees forecast for Saturday.
A cold front is set to drop temperatures on Sunday down to 24 degrees, although still warm for this time of year.
Come Monday storms are forecast to ease with temperatures continuing to drop to 19 degrees.
Temperatures for the rest of next week are expected to remain in the low teens.
It comes as people living in flood-impacted communities across NSW are being warned to brace for another soaking.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.