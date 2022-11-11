Pop-up beer garden The Jetty is back on Lake Burley Griffin

Thursday couldn't have provided better weather for the first day back on Lake Burley Griffin for The Jetty food and entertainment precinct.
The pop-up beer garden was back at Queen Elizabeth Terrace as Canberrans basked in the first real sunshine for a while.
The Jetty co-owner Rena Judd said it would be on the lake until the end of April.
The Fricken chicken food truck is there for the summer, along with other outlets. Live music will be playing from Thursday to Sunday.
The Jetty's debut last summer proved to be a success.
"It was really good. We had lots of great feedback," Rena said.
"Everyone loved the space and the music. Everyone loved being able to casually come down and sit outside, when the weather's nice, and listen to live music."
One person enjoying the return of The Jetty is Chief Minister Andrew Barr.
"It's great to have another lakeside venue that provides local food and drinks, entertainment and some of Canberra's best views," he said.
The Jetty also received a $100,000 tourism grant from the ACT government for a new removeable structure that will help it become more adaptable to the weather.
The temporary structure has windows and walls that can be moved according to the weather. A glass wall will frame the National Carillon, providing the perfect backdrop for a live performance stage.
The actual structure, however, is stuck in quarantine, so couldn't be erected by the opening day. A temporary temporary structure is in place until it arrives.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.