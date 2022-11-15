Russia's war on Ukraine is dominating the G20 Leaders' Summit in Bali, with pleas from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy directly from the war zone, and from the Indonesian President, to "save the world" from falling into another Cold War.
Referring repeatedly to a G19 grouping without Russia, and speaking via video link, President Zelenskiy sought backing from world leaders, including Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese President Xi Jinping, for his proposed "formula for peace".
With Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the room, G20 host, President Joko Widodo, declared the "eyes of the world were focused" on their meeting and a "time of collaboration is badly needed to save the world".
"We must end the war. If the war does not end, it will be difficult for the world to move forward," he told the gathered leaders.
"If the war does not end, it will be difficult for us to take responsibility for the future of [the] current generation and future generations.
"We should not divide the world into parts. We must not let the world fall into another Cold War."
President Zelenskiy told the G20 that "now is the time" to end Russia's "destructive war".
He called for restoring "radiation safety" with regard to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, introducing price restrictions on Russian energy resources, and expanding a grain export initiative. He also called for all Ukrainian prisoners to be released.
"Please choose your path for leadership - and together we will surely implement the peace formula," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin was a late G20 no show with Russia stating he was too busy to attend, however it coincided with the military withdrawal from the Ukrainian southern city of Kherson.
There are expectations the G20 leaders will condemn the war and its impact on the global economy at the conclusion of the meeting on the Indonesian tourist island.
With AAP.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
