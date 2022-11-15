The Canberra Times
Call for NT cop's blood over teen shooting

By Aaron Bunch
Updated November 15 2022 - 4:43pm, first published 4:40pm
Zachary Rolfe, left, leaves court during his trial for which he was acquitted of the murder of 19-year-old Kumanjayi Walker, inset. Pictures by Sarah Matthews, Facebook

A remote Indigenous community says the Northern Territory policeman who shot a teenager dead should face payback to help it finish grieving.

