The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith defends rollout of digital health record

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
November 18 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith with a computer which is where the Digital Health Record is stored. Picture by James Croucher

The ACT government has defended the rollout of the new digital health record, despite technical issues which caused some people to receive medical information that was not theirs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.