Canberrans signed up to the new ACT government's digital health record have mistakenly been sent messages about appointments and test results being available.
ACT Health posted on social media on Monday some users who had registered for the digital health record had received a text message or email about test results being available.
The post said this happened due to an update and it was not a scam.
"It was sent because a recent update to the MyDHR (My Digital Health Record) system converted some historical patient data to the new MyDHR system," the post said.
"If you received this message you do not need to take any action."
The Canberra Times has also been made aware of people receiving alerts for upcoming appointments that are not theirs.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
ACT Health has been contacted for comment about this separate matter.
The digital health record, which went live on Saturday, collated all paper and digital records in the territory's public health system under the one electronic system.
The system will hold all information about all patients who have been treated in the ACT's public health system.
Patients do not have a choice to opt-out of the system as ACT Health is required to keep patient records of treatment under the Health Records (Privacy and Access) Act.
The system already keeps records of every patient and the new digital health record will collate this in one place.
Authorities have said they are doing everything possible to ensure patients' personal information is protected.
More to come.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.