Race fans and sim racers have different priorities for displays

The common low- to mid-budget option now is the VA panel. They look nice enough, and at the higher end some will have good brightness and HDR to look nicer. Lower-cost options are often made to run at 75Hz, while others are able to achieve up to maybe 144Hz before ghosting and inverse ghosting starts to become an issue (so don't expect to push them any higher even if the specs say they can, you're likely better off limiting the frame rate and applying other settings in the graphics control panel to minimise system latency from the PC).