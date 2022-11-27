The Canberra Times
Bushfire expert Dr Tony Bartlett warns of rising bushfire threat to ACT

PB
By Peter Brewer
November 28 2022 - 5:30am
Fire management expert Dr Tony Bartlett. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

As swathes of lush green growth envelop the bush capital, one of the region's foremost bushfire experts has warned of complacency around preparedness for the hot, dry seasons ahead which again will inevitably place the ACT under fire threat.

