Alex Tyson doesn't drive her two-year-old twins an hour each way from Gunning to Gungahlin for just any old playgroup.
Held on Friday mornings at Wildbark within Mulligans Flat in Throsby, her bustling toddlers climb the nature playground or visit blue-tongued lizards and bearded dragons in exhibits.
And a new light-filled visitor centre, with wide windows and storytime and animal exhibits, was launched on Friday in the hope to encourage more people to make the trip to Canberra's north.
Visitors can take night-time nature tours, feed lizards, learn about environmental research or go on audio-directed hikes.
There are also daily free animal talks, which Ms Tyson said included references to local Indigenous knowledge, guided walks and storytime.
Fellow mother Tayla Petersen has been taking her newborn daughter Mila for the few weeks.
"She gets to meet new people and do some tummy time outdoors and it backs into the beautiful Mulligans Flat," he said.
"It's on Ngunnawal country, and there are some really beautiful signs there. And there was even a scar tree, where a canoe has been cut out of the tree.
"Today at the playgroup, the kids went for a walk. There's a little walking track at the back there [and] a really beautiful tree out there. It's really nice."
Minister for Planning and Land Management Mick Gentleman said Wildbark was a learning opportunity for Canberrans post their preschool years.
"The Wildbark visitors centre will also provide leading experts and artists with a place to host educational and creative experiences for all ages, year-round," he said.
"It's also the product of the ideas and feedback the community, including Ngunnawal Traditional Owners."
The public can also book the space for private functions.
ACT Minister for the Environment Rebecca Vassarotti said the facility was key to conserving Canberra's grassy woodland ecosystems.
"The Sanctuary is also home to the largest Box-gum Grassy-Woodland area managed for conservation in Australia," she said.
"It spans 1384 hectares of the threatened woodland across both Mulligans Flat and Goorooyaroo nature reserves."
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news.
