Mulligans Flat Wildbark playgroup so good, Alex Tyson drives an hour to Throsby, Gunghalin every week

LT
By Lanie Tindale
November 19 2022 - 5:30am
Mum Alex Tyson, right, with Sienna, 2, and Tayla Petersen with baby Mila enjoying Wildbark, Canberra's newest nature-based nature reserve and learning centre at Mulligans Flat Woodland Sanctuary. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Alex Tyson doesn't drive her two-year-old twins an hour each way from Gunning to Gungahlin for just any old playgroup.

