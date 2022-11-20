The Canberra Times
What's on in Canberra's food scene, November 22-29, 2022

Karen Hardy
Updated November 21 2022 - 2:44pm, first published 9:34am
With interiors inspired by the Japanese film Spirited Away, Taki is open now. Picture by Ben Calvert

We had our first taste of Tiger Lane last week with Taki now open to the public. Executive chef Shaun Presland was on hand to lead us through the two sides of Taki.

