We had our first taste of Tiger Lane last week with Taki now open to the public. Executive chef Shaun Presland was on hand to lead us through the two sides of Taki.
On one side is "water", featuring shabu shabu or hot pot. You'll sit down at traditional tatami mat seating with the central hot plate. Our seafood serving showcased prawns, oysters and salmon among other fish, swimming in a delicious broth
On the other side is "fire", the yakiniku barbecue, where you can cook your own delicate slices of wagyu and seafood over the coals at your table.
With interiors inspired by the imaginative Japanese film Spirited Away, Taki is divided into three spaces, the topographic tatami to the left, the main kitchen surrounded by the fresh produce in the centre, and to the right, the main dining room. As well as the hot pots, there'll also be a contemporary Japanese a la carte menu.
Tiger Lane is situated in the centre's north quarter, off Bunda Street and Scotts Crossing, and the oft-forgotten end of the Canberra Centre has been given a complete make-over. Inari will open next; an authentic Japanese restaurant paying homage to Japanese 1960s retrofuturism with a retro-futuristic-inspired menu.
Tiger Lane is open now for lunch and dinner.
You'll be able to smell the delicious barbecue meats wafting through the suburb of Beard on Sunday, November 27, as Claystone Meats celebrates its first Smoke Off.
Gates open at noon for a meaty line up of food and family fun. Market stalls, cooking demos, a band and plenty of food plus there's even a spot for your four-legged friend.
Pick up some locally produced meats direct from the farm.
Claystone is the creation of two local female powerhouses in agriculture and hospitality, respectively. Stacey Allen is a third generation farmer and Joelle Bou-jaoude is one half of the couple behind Canberra's iconic Brod Burger.
Onzieme in Kingston is celebrating its first birthday and you're invited to the party. On November 27, they're putting on a super chill Sunday session with Greek-style hot rolls, cold beers and wines, even a slushy machine that definitely won't be kid-friendly. From noon til sold out. 5/39 Kennedy St, Kingston.
One of the hardest things about being in the Canberra Times' city office is choosing whether to go to Miss Vans or Terra for lunch. Might head into work on Sunday, November 27, for this long-lunch collaboration at Miss Vans, 40 Marcus Clarke St. $69pp, from 11.30am.
Almost as good as being in Paris ... head out to Le Tres Bon in Bungendore and play petanque against chef Christophe Gregoire. There's a beautiful new outdoor area at the restaurant and they're christening it with some fun and games. Pastis is a traditional drink served during games and you'll also be able to nibble on charcuterie and crusty baguettes.
Games start at 7pm, are free of charge, just let Christophe know you're coming. Apparently he's quite competitive so you've been warned. Head on out on November 25 and December 2.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
