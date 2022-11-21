A flash flooding SMS warning was incorrectly sent to more than 11,000 residents near Ginninderra Creek on Monday morning, the ACT Emergency Services Agency said.
Sent at 11.03am, the text message warned of danger and flash flooding along Ginninderra Creek, between Kingsford Smith Drive and Florey Drive, Macgregor.
"The message was intended to be sent in a training environment. Community members can be assured that flooding is not occurring in Ginninderra Creek at this time," an ESA spokesperson said.
A spokesperson said the message had been accidentally sent while staff were undergoing annual refresher training on emergency alerts.
READ ALSO:
It comes after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds across the ACT and much of southern NSW.
Winds of up to 90km/h are forecast for Monday with gusts of 96km/h recorded at Thredbo at 1am. Winds are expected to ease later in the evening but the risk in Alpine areas above 1900m will remain overnight.
There is a chance of thunderstorms and small hail for Canberra on Monday evening and temperatures are expected to hit a top of just 13 degrees.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.