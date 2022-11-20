The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Professional mowers make the most of Canberra's sun as weather forecast predicts more rain

LT
By Lanie Tindale
Updated November 21 2022 - 6:58am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professional mower Katrina Bailey. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra has been consumed by long, wiry grass. Untamed lawns, nature strips, ovals and intersections have taken over the suburbs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.