Behind every great innovation is a compelling story and sisters Katie Carter and Amylee Brandao-Magalhaes have created a unique opportunity to share theirs through beautiful and unique designs for baby and nursery.
Snuggly Jacks came about as a way for the sisters to work through grief and create an everlasting memory of a little lost love.
"Most heart-driven projects derive from heartbreak. That is us," the sisters say.
In 2014 Amylee lost her son Jack from Hypoxic Brain Injury at just three days old.
After his life support was switched off and for the very first time, Amylee was able to snuggle her son as he passed peacefully in her arms.
Leaving the hospital with just a small box with all the keepsakes she would ever have, Amylee was determined to find a way to remember Jack and to tell his story.
"On our mother's kitchen table we learnt to sew, and we created nursery bedding and blankets that were a tribute to Jack and all the snuggles we wished we could have with him.
"Our collection became so big we started to sell on Etsy and eventually our own website.
"After three years we had so many orders we could no longer sew ourselves and we finally expanded to offshore production," say Katie and Amylee.
This is how Snuggly Jacks was created; the brand is baby Jack's legacy and a reminder of the fragility of life and the power of love.
The products are created with the best quality fabrics, all sustainably sourced and printed with Oeko-tex and organic dyes which are free from harmful chemicals, and the sisters design all of their own prints and products here in Australia.
In 2020, faced with postage delays due to COVID-19, the sisters made the huge decision to open a Canadian distribution center and website and, with the help of mum Robyn and husbands Luke and Thiago, now distribute all Canadian and USA orders from there.
The sisters say that sharing their story of loss, and love has helped them to grow through their grief.
"Most importantly it has created a safe space for other women who have experienced or are experiencing similar situations to talk."
Snuggly Jacks welcomes daily emails and messages from women who also want to tell their story, to remember their little ones and even women who want to help them remember Jack.
"We are extremely open about our experience and through sharing Jack's story we have helped to raise awareness around infant and pregnancy loss.
"With absolutely every product we sent out to our customers, we send knowing Jack is watching over us," they say.
The family's little namesake Jack is planted firmly in their hearts and minds and with his name often passing through their lips, he is part of their brand and story.
"Whilst we may have lost Jack, we will always remember him."
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
