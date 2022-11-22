The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

COVID deaths highest in poor areas: Australian Bureau of Statistics

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated November 23 2022 - 6:47am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Leigh, assistant minister for Competition, Charities and Treasury said new ABS data showed COVID disproportionately impacted disadvantaged communities. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

COVID deaths were higher among disadvantaged neighbourhoods, people born overseas and Indigenous Australians, according to new data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.