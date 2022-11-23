New laws will make it a crime to display Nazi symbols in public in the ACT, in a move the government says will help protect the community from racism and vilification.
Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury introduced legislation in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday which would make it a crime to display the Hakenkreuz at an event, to post it on social media or to wear the symbol.
People who display the symbol could face a $19,200 fine or one year in prison.
Under the laws the Nazi symbol is defined as a Hakenkreuz, the German term, and is distinguished from the swastika which is still used by other faiths.
There will be exemptions to allow people of Hindu, Jain or Buddhist faith to display the swastika as part of their faith. The swastika remains a symbol of good luck and prosperity in these faiths.
The symbol can still be used for cultural or educational purposes, including "for a genuine academic, artistic, religious or scientific purpose".
It will also still be allowed to be used in opposition to fascism or Nazism, for example, a person could display the symbol on a placard in a protest which also contains words against fascism.
Mr Rattenbury said the bill would protect members of the community from harm caused by the public display of the symbol.
"This new offence will reduce the opportunity for racism and vilification and send a strong message that the ACT government and our community generally will not tolerate the public display of Nazi symbols and the ideology of hate they represent," he said.
Victoria and NSW have recently introduced similar laws. Queensland and Tasmania have also proposed similar laws.
Intentionally waving a Nazi flag in NSW or displaying memorabilia bearing swastikas can land a person in jail for up to a year, along with a fine of $11,000. The state passed laws with unanimous support in August.
Victoria banned the public display of the Nazi swastika in June, which was hailed as a "thunderous blow" to white supremacists in the state.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
