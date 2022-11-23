The Canberra Times
Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury introduces laws to make display of Nazi symbols a crime

By Lucy Bladen
Updated November 23 2022 - 11:34am, first published 11:30am
New laws will make it a crime to display Nazi symbols in public in the ACT, in a move the government says will help protect the community from racism and vilification.

