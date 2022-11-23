Let's not dwell on the past: celebrate the here and now instead

I have no particular affection for the date. My heritage is predominantly Irish with a splash of German. My ancestors didn't come here as colonialists or conquerors. They came to escape poverty and persecution. They wanted a better world for their kids and they were prepared to work hard and take risks to get it. If you were a 47-year-old hat maker in Bremen you were not a young man. Travelling by sea in the late 1800s to an unseen land on the other side of the world would have been a desperate move for you and your family. Australia gave them the chance as it has to hundreds of thousands, probably millions of others to build a better life. To me that is worth celebrating.