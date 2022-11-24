The structure of detainees' days at Canberra's jail is "entirely unacceptable" and has deteriorated over the past three years, a damning review has found.
Meanwhile, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander detainees were subject to more than half of all "use-of-force" incidents at the jail, despite only making up 27 per cent of the prison's population.
The review into the Alexander Maconochie Centre, by the ACT inspector of correctional services, found there was a lack of a structured day at the jail and nearly 80 per cent of detainees were bored most of the time.
The review found there was a "gross shortfall" in programs delivered there and detainees were missing out on an "important key to rehabilitation".
Detainees reported a lack of education options as the centre has been without an education provider for more than 12 months.
The majority of detainees, 80 per cent, did not believe they were offered opportunities to do work at the jail that would help them get a job when they left.
Most detainees reported difficulties in accessing health care; 84 per cent said it was difficult to get general medical services and 88 per cent said it was difficult to get specialist services.
Access to mental health support was also difficult for most detainees; 71 per cent reported this was the case.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander detainees were vastly over-represented in "use of force" incidents, segregation orders and maximum security classifications.
The review found Indigenous detainees were subject to 55 per cent of "use-of-force" incidents in 2020-21. This was even higher for Indigenous female detainees, who made up 67 per cent of incidents.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander detainees also made up 41 per cent of maximum security classifications and accounted for 47 per cent of all segregation orders.
An Indigenous person in the ACT was 21 times more likely to be imprisoned than a non-Indigenous person during the 2020-21 financial year.
The report from the ACT inspector of correctional services, Neil McAllister, was the second review of the Alexander Maconochie Centre, following a review conducted in 2019.
The review found the situation had deteriorated since the 2019 review took place. It made 29 recommendations for improvement.
The inspector highlighted the lack of a structured day as a huge issue for the centre.
"With very little to do all day, many detainees have no routine or daily responsibilities and as a result lack motivation to participate in their own rehabilitation and preparation for the release," the review said.
"There is little incentive for people to get out of bed and participate in daily activities, which the [inspector's office] finds entirely unacceptable.
"It is the [inspector's office's] view that in the years since first raising this issue, the situation has only become worse. Detainees are critical of their time at the AMC being a lost opportunity for meaningful rehabilitation and preparation for release."
You can read the full report here.
More to come.
