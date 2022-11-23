The Canberra Times
ACT government passes laws to require employers to report sexual assaults to WorkSafe

Updated November 23 2022 - 3:01pm, first published 1:35pm
Employers will be required to report incidents of sexual assault to the ACT's workplace safety watchdog under new laws passed in the Legislative Assembly.

