When I talk to people about my experiences, they often ask me what I want now. I want what any person who has been harmed by an individual, a group, or an institution wants. People want to be listened to when they share their traumatic experiences. They want those experiences acknowledged. They want those responsible to apologise. They want individuals to be held accountable for their behaviour. They want reasonable compensation. They want steps to be taken to help ensure that the things that happened to them do not happen to others. Above all, they want to be treated as people.

