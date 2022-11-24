The Canberra Times
Capital Football finds an answer to a 'referee crisis'

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
November 25 2022 - 6:00am
Capital Football chief Chris Gardiner hopes more people will take up refereeing in Canberra. Picture SUpplied.

Capital Football has answered a "referee crisis" with increased payments and tougher sanctions for abuse of match officials in a move designed to lure more people to pick up the whistle.

