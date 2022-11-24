Capital Football finds an answer to a 'referee crisis'

Capital Football has answered a "referee crisis" with increased payments and tougher sanctions for abuse of match officials in a move designed to lure more people to pick up the whistle.
The governing body has struggled to retain referees amid concessions the major reason for officials deserting the game was abuse.
Now Capital Football chief executive Chris Gardiner has vowed to help end the exodus by strengthening disciplinary processes and working closely with clubs to manage crowd behaviour on game day.
The region's soccer referees are also set to gain access to new development programs after Capital Football struck a partnership with Football Australia to integrate its referee department into the national program.
Gardiner says match officials will be boosted to "unmatched technologies and development support" as he and FA bosses hunt for a new head of ACT refereeing.
It is part of a series of moves to make officiating more attractive, having closed a $22 pay gap last December by introducing referee pay parity between the National Premier League men's and women's competitions.
Centre referees were to be paid $126, and assistant referees $63, for officiating in Canberra's top men's and women's competitions.
Now a fresh cash injection will see officials receive the same pay as their NSW Premier League counterparts as Gardiner pushes for more current and former players to take up refereeing.
"At the start of 2022 we faced a referee crisis. We consulted with referees and clubs and committed to addressing the challenges we all faced. We are acting on that commitment," Gardiner said.
"Capital Football has also committed to very significant increases in payments to referees. The increases are already in effect for futsal referees, and outdoor referees will see major increases for season 2023. Our NPL referees, for example, will now be paid the same as their counterparts in NSW.
"The new payments will make it much more attractive to players and ex-players to become a referee.
"The significant strengthening of disciplinary processes and sanctions for referee abuse put in place mid-season will be supported by our continuing 'reduce abuse' campaign.
"We will work with clubs in 2023 to train club vested officials to manage match day spectator behaviours."
Football Australia's head of refereeing, Nathan Magill, says the decision to integrate a referee department gives match officials direct access to resources to aid their development.
"Capital Football has a long history of developing FIFA World Cup and A-Leagues match officials. We are committed to ensuring the next generation can achieve their ambitions in representing ACT on the national and global stage," Magill said.
"I will work closely with Capital Football to ensure our work together delivers for current ACT referees and grows referee numbers, including the growth of female match officials through Capital Football's women's football plan.
"We want to continue providing increased pathway opportunities and leadership roles for women and girls in refereeing."
