The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Discrimination law should apply to ACT police, racism inquiry finds

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
November 25 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Discrimination Act should apply to ACT Policing officers, a Legislative Assembly inquiry has found.

ACT discrimination laws should be expanded to cover police in the territory and the ACT government ought to ensure human rights laws apply in cases of police misdemeanour, a inquiry into racial vilification has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.