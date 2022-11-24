The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Libs' light rail shift a 'southside betrayal': Transport Minister Chris Steel

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
November 25 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ACT government has affirmed its commitment - again - to building light rail to Woden. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Canberra Liberals' moves to drop support for building light rail to Woden amounts to a betrayal of the southside, Transport Minister Chris Steel has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.