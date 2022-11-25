We now know Scott Morrison had some restraint applied to him, but it was a very, very rare one.
The secret five Morrison ministries almost became six. He asked for it. Preparations were made. But the then-prime minister did a u-turn.
As Mr Morrison secretly appointing himself to anything and everything has become the punchline to every political joke going around Canberra, the fact the now humble member for Cook did not end up appointing himself to the environment, agriculture and water portfolio might be one of the most surprising parts of the whole saga.
Justice Virginia Bell's scathing report, burdened by only lawyer contact with Mr Morrison, has found "unnecessary" appointments associated with the pandemic and other appointments with "little if any connection to the pandemic". It confirmed the only time Mr Morrison exercised an extra statutory power was when he overrode the PEP-11 offshore petroleum exploration application when he was subbing for Keith Pitt in the Energy and Resources portfolios.
"My recommendation is for you to appoint me," is how Mr Morrison dished it up to Governor-General David Hurley, who appears to come out of the saga relatively unscathed despite a starring constitutional role.
How could he say no? He couldn't. There were no constitutional barriers.
But it was "corrosive of trust, and thus confidence, in government", said Justice Bell, who put the responsibility squarely on Mr Morrison.
Now we find out he, "or the PMO", were more than toying with administering the Department of Water, Agriculture and the Environment (DAWE), over the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act - laws which have the power to approve or knock back mines and other projects on environmental grounds.
Too "complex" and "risky" was the advice from PM&C and, for once, he appears to have taken it.
Justice Bell found the secret Health and Finance ministries "unnecessary". The whole COVID-19 question of "what would happen if ministers were incapacitated?" could have been answered "in a matter of minutes".
The head of PM&C, Phil Gaetjens, thought the Health and Finance appointments an "appropriate safeguard". PM&C noted the extra portfolios were "somewhat unusual", but no one took up the issue of secrecy.
Anthony Albanese won't be the one asking Mr Morrison to resign, but he said his predecessor had "quite clearly" misled Parliament. He is facing the prospect of the collective slap on the wrist of a censure motion next week in parliament.
Mr Morrison is standing defiantly behind his actions and vowing to continue to serve "the people of Cook as their federal member of parliament". Read: he is not going anywhere.
One wonders what has to give, and what memos, or accounts his former loyal treasurer is still waiting for an apology, have not been read.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
