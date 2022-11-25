But it's not just about cycling-specific infrastructure. Active travel needs to be integrated with a strong public transport system, such as the light rail network. With facilities allowing people to easily take their bikes on and off a vehicle, light rail makes it much easier for people to use multiple methods of transport to get where they need. And while some dedicated cyclists will ride long distances every day, most are more likely to use active travel for shorter trips. We need to be building our city up rather than out, creating denser suburbs that allow people to live close to their work, shops, restaurants, and other key services.