Simon Copland | Investing in infrastructure for active travel and cyclists is the solution to Canberra's pothole chaos

By Simon Copland
November 26 2022 - 5:30am
We need a network of dedicated and separated cycle lanes throughout Canberra. Picture Sitthixay Ditthavong

As Canberra suffers through the downpours caused by a third La Nia in a row, potholes are once again causing havoc on our roads. Despite a brief reprieve from the deluge, many are rightfully raising concerns, with some arguing the ACT government should be investing more into our road infrastructure.

