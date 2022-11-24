Before we left, we sat with our families at our kitchen tables to talk to them about how our islands used to be. We spoke about where the land was that we would play footy as children that is now covered by seawater. We talked about our gardens where we grew taro and cassava as children, they are now infected with salt. We talked about our sacred sites and our ancestors graves that face destructive erosion and the cultural loss we will have if our islands are taken by the sea.