The Prime Minister's XI cricket match has long provided emerging players with a launching pad for higher honours.
While it returned with a new format, this year's game was no different.
With the West Indies fielding a near full strength team at Manuka Oval, the clash was touted as a genuine selection trial for both teams.
Australian selectors have made it known performances in tour matches will be watched closely and a number of players from both sides put their hands up for Test selection.
While Marcus Harris is in the Australian Test squad, it was his opening partner Matt Renshaw who stole the headlines this week.
The Queenslander produced two patient, composed innings to put the Prime Minister's XI in a commanding position entering the fourth innings.
Renshaw started the match with a solid 81 before he celebrated an unbeaten 101* in the second innings.
While he last played Test cricket in 2018, the batsman has found form in the domestic scene this summer. At 26 years of age, Renshaw is approaching the prime of his career and looks poised to return to the Australian side.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
An untimely hamstring injury is likely to keep him out of action in the short term, but it's unlikely to have a negative impact on his chase for a Test recall.
"He's a classy player Renners, he's been doing it for a while now," teammate Joel Paris said. "He's made that move to the top of the order to give himself a chance at the next level.
"Like anything, consistency's the key so I'm sure if he keeps piling runs on, at some stage the selectors can't ignore that."
While Renshaw was Australia's batting star, it was Chanderpaul who emerged as the player to watch over the coming weeks.
The son of West Indies legend Shivnarine, Tagenarine has steadily progressed since making his first-class debut at the age of 16 in 2013.
This week, however, saw the 26-year-old emerge as a future star in his own right with an impressive century in the first innings. The opener followed that up with a half century on Sunday before he was dismissed for 56.
It is always difficult following in the footsteps of a famous father, but Chanderpaul has won plenty of plaudits with his composed performance in Canberra.
A Test debut beckons against Australia in Perth on Wednesday, likely the first of many appearances.
The similarities to Shivnarine are striking and West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite backed the youngster to make the step up next week.
"He has a lot of mental toughness, that's what Test cricket needs so he'll have a very bright future for West Indies," Brathwaite said.
A raw off-spinner just 22 years old, Murphy has played in just five first-class games but he did not look out of place at Manuka Oval throughout the week.
The Victorian travelled to Sri Lanka with the Australia A team earlier this year and has been earmarked as a future Test star by the Australian selectors.
Murphy was superb in the first innings and bamboozled the West Indies batsmen to claim 3-27.
With Nathan Lyon approaching the end of his career, a host of spin bowlers are lining up to replace the prolific wicket taker.
Murphy is in that group and while he is keen to represent his country, the 22-year-old is focused on gaining as much experience as possible throughout the remainder of the summer.
"That's still a long way away," Murphy said on Thursday.
"I'm just trying to build some confidence at first-class cricket, I haven't played a hell of a lot of it.
"I'll just keep learning about my own game and keep adding some confidence to it and the other stuff will take care of itself."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.