Prime Minister's XI bowler Joel Paris has backed Matt Renshaw to return to the Test fold after an unbeaten century at Manuka Oval on Friday.
The Queenslander produced a superb knock to reach 101* before Prime Minister's XI captain Josh Inglis declared with an hour to play on the third day of the four-day contest against the West Indies.
Renshaw was calm and composed throughout his time at the crease and built on a solid 81 from the first innings.
The 26-year-old made his Test debut in 2016 but hasn't represent Australia since 2018. In that time, he has toiled away for Queensland and compiled an unbeaten double century earlier this season.
Given the importance placed on this year's Prime Minister's XI clash prior to the match, the players were well aware a standout performance would send a message to Australian selectors.
Renshaw's dream of wearing the baggy dream has never faded and Paris said it won't be long before he makes a long awaited comeback.
"He played beautifully," Paris said. "He's a classy player Renners, he's been doing it for a while now. He's made that move to the top of the order to give himself a chance at the next level.
"Like anything, consistency's the key so I'm sure if he keeps piling runs on, at some stage the selectors can't ignore that."
Renshaw's innings came as the Prime Minister's XI took complete control of the four-day match at Manuka Oval.
The West Indies resumed at 7-234 and only managed to add a solitary run to their total before they were bowled out.
The visitors struck early to remove Marcus Harris and Henry Hunt cheaply. That brought Peter Handscomb to the crease and the Victorian immediately set about establishing a partnership with Renshaw.
The pair ultimately added 145 before Handscomb was dismissed by Kraigg Brathwaite for 75.
Renshaw continued on his way to triple figures and Inglis ultimately declared at 4d-221.
The declaration set the stage for an eventful final 16 overs of play, the West Indies sent into face the new ball under lights.
Setting the visitors a target of 309, Inglis ensured the West Indies had a genuine chance of victory if they successfully withstood an early onslaught.
Openers Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul stood tall and made it through to stumps unscathed at 0-35.
That set the stage for a fascinating fourth and final day, the tourists a genuine chance of pulling off an impressive run chase.
"We're very happy to get through tonight," Brathwaite said. "Tag played well and it was good to battle through there for the team. Tomorrow we have a big job to do.
"The first hour's crucial. Once we do those simple things right, then we set ourselves up for the end of the day."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
