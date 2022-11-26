The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

2022 Spilt Milk festival at Exhibition Park forges friendships

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated November 26 2022 - 8:03pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ola Emanuel and Jane Peadon at Spilt Milk music festival 2022. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

For some Spilt Milk is just a music festival. For others it marks the beginning of a lifelong friendship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.