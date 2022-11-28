The decisive moments that changed history in 2022

Second, we need to able to survive on our own-at least for a period of time. For that, we must build supply-chain and industry resilience. The war in Ukraine has demonstrated the need for deep stocks of ammunition, pharmaceuticals and fuel-among the many other essentials of war. Our energy grids must also be resilient to cyber attack and disruption. The obvious point is that we need more than one shot in the locker, and for that we need depth in industry and strength in supply.