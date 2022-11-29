Sue wants waste addressed at the source: "Almost everything I buy comes with waste material, and some comes with stacks of it. Much of this is plastic or polystyrene. I accept that many of these can be recycled, and are, but there does come a point where they can't be - what then? What I don't get is why they are still being made in the first place? Sure, re-use, re-purpose, re-cycle the existing plastics, but knowing there is an end point where this can't be continued and we still have the plastics to dispose of in some way, why are we still making them? Let's see if governments, which are spending a lot of time telling us about how we need to work towards sustainable futures, are prepared to say, 'OK. That's it. No more of this! We end plastics now.' "