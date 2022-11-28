The Canberra Times
Why the Liberals must ditch the Nationals and move to the centre

Crispin Hull
By Crispin Hull
Updated November 29 2022 - 12:15pm, first published 5:30am
Scott Morrison and Matthew Guy's election losses this year proved that the underlying problem for the Liberal Party is its coalition with the Nationals. Pictures Getty Images

The rusted-ons are dying off. The Victorian election last Saturday confirmed the trend of the May 21 federal election. It is a simmering and little-understood time bomb which will go off before too long.

