Recipes from Claire Saffitz's What's for Dessert

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
December 6 2022 - 5:30am
YouTube's favourite culinary star, "Dessert Person" Claire Saffitz, is back with a brand new book, What's for Dessert. As someone who eats dessert every night, Claire knows how to enjoy the sweeter things in life. With more than one million followers on YouTube, she is universally loved by home cooks and famous chefs. Her new book shows how simple dessert making can be, no matter your skill level or the equipment you have (or don't have) in the kitchen.

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

