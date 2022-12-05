Pastry dough is one of those things that trips people up, so I'm perpetually tweaking and modifying my technique to make it more foolproof. While the proportion of ingredients never changes much, this method is my most forgiving yet. It relies on a bench or bowl scraper to bring the dough together directly on the work surface (if you don't have a bench scraper, get one - they're inexpensive and multipurpose). Using a bench scraper instead of your hands keeps the butter cold and limits gluten development while you distribute the water throughout the flour, producing an evenly hydrated dough that can be rolled out without cracking once it's chilled. This is key, because keeping the dough as cold as possible leads to a more tender and flaky crust. This recipe yields two portions, but even if you only need one, I recommend making the full quantity and freezing the other portion since it's a handy thing to have around.