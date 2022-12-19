The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Recipes from Bondi's Icebergs Dining Room 2002-2022, by Maurice Terzini

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
December 20 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Icebergs Dining Room and Bar is an Australian icon. Picture by Pat Stevenson

Icebergs Dining Room and Bar is an icon, standing sentinel over Bondi Beach and the powerful Pacific Ocean. Despite the beauty, the path from concept to restaurant was not always straightforward. What Maurice Terzini was asking people to see wasn't there - and he wanted to keep it that way. The ocean was to be the hero; the rest, in essence, was to remain invisible. A place where conversations dominate the food; where art, music and beauty all share a place at that table. Of course, the food and drink have to be world-class, as do the design and service. To be on par with that ocean, you need to be irreproachable. It's been challenging, but it's also been the greatest of honours. This book tells the story of the past 20 years of that custodianship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.