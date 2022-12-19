Icebergs Dining Room and Bar is an icon, standing sentinel over Bondi Beach and the powerful Pacific Ocean. Despite the beauty, the path from concept to restaurant was not always straightforward. What Maurice Terzini was asking people to see wasn't there - and he wanted to keep it that way. The ocean was to be the hero; the rest, in essence, was to remain invisible. A place where conversations dominate the food; where art, music and beauty all share a place at that table. Of course, the food and drink have to be world-class, as do the design and service. To be on par with that ocean, you need to be irreproachable. It's been challenging, but it's also been the greatest of honours. This book tells the story of the past 20 years of that custodianship.

