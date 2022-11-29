The Canberra Times
Home/News/Defence

Defence rejects Auditor-General push to publicly report on cancelled, behind schedule projects

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
Updated November 29 2022 - 4:25pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia was to purchase 12 armed SkyGuardian or Reaper drones at a cost of about $2 billion, but the project was cancelled. Picture Department of Defence

The Defence department has stomped on a recommendation it should publicly report on cancelled, overbudget and overdue projects in a rare open spat between the Auditor-General and the department.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Public Service Editor

I'm the Public Service Editor and Senior Political Reporter for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered eight budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.

More from Defence
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.