The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Jeremy Moss | Home insurance rethink needed with continued climate change-related disasters

By Jeremy Moss
December 1 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We must prepare to experience extreme weather events like damaging floods, bushfires and cyclones into the future - according to the latest CSIRO State of the Climate report out last week, while hundreds of thousands of people find their homes have become uninsurable or premiums becoming unaffordable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.