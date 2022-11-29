The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

'Hypocrisy at its finest': Labor criticised over cuts to Senate estimates

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated November 29 2022 - 7:07pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opposition foreign affairs spokesperson Simon Birmingham. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Senate estimates will be cut down a week next year in a move the opposition is calling a "deliberate avoidance of transparency".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.