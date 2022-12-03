The fact is there are no perfect UV filters. Zinc oxide alone (inorganic filter) is what will be found in most mineral sunscreens. It is a fantastic UVA and UVB filter, but cannot provide the same protection that you will achieve with a sunscreen using multiple filters. It also tends to feel thicker and greasier on the skin, which can make it uncomfortable to wear. Chemical filters tend to be absorbed easier and feel lighter on the skin, which can make them more preferable for everyday use.

