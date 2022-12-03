The debate between mineral and chemical sunscreen is an ongoing tussle, with plenty of misinformation spread in the process. Dr Scott McGregor, co-founder of We Are Feel Good Inc. and skin cancer and cosmetic physician, answered some key questions to help clear things up.
What are the differences between sunscreens?
Mineral and chemical are the two broad categories within sunscreen. Inorganic, or mineral sunscreens generally use zinc oxide and/or titanium as the filters and can tend to be heavier or greasier than organic or chemical sunscreens, however, both sunscreens work in the same way.
What are the pros and cons of each?
The fact is there are no perfect UV filters. Zinc oxide alone (inorganic filter) is what will be found in most mineral sunscreens. It is a fantastic UVA and UVB filter, but cannot provide the same protection that you will achieve with a sunscreen using multiple filters. It also tends to feel thicker and greasier on the skin, which can make it uncomfortable to wear. Chemical filters tend to be absorbed easier and feel lighter on the skin, which can make them more preferable for everyday use.
When it comes to UV filters and sunscreens, a formula with a combination of the two is usually best to achieve maximum coverage. But in saying that, the best sunscreen is the one that you will want to wear every day!
Is one safer than another?
There is no such thing as "more safe", as any ingredient considered in any way unsafe cannot be used in Australia.
This is a complex and confusing area, with many companies using misleading marketing terms such as "safe", "natural'' or "organic", all terms which have very little meaning when applied to sunscreens.
Consumers should be assured that all sunscreens registered in Australia are "safe" and simply focus on buying a product that you will want to wear.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.